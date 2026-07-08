Allspring and Pictet become latest signatories to City Hive's ACT framework

42 firms on the ACT list

clock • 2 min read

Allspring Global Investments and Pictet Asset Management have added their signatures to the ACT framework, City Hive's corporate culture standard.

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