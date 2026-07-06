FCA's Sacha Sadan leaves sustainable finance role to take up senior adviser position

Laura Dawes to step in

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority’s Sacha Sadan has announced he has left his role as director of sustainable finance to become a senior adviser at the regulator.

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