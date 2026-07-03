Aberdeen bolsters closed-end fund AUM with MFS transaction

Assets totalling £1.5bn

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Aberdeen Investments has completed a transaction to bring Boston-based MFS Investment Management’s closed-end fund (CEF) range under its remit.

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