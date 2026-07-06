Private markets suffer distribution problem as firms pursue expansion

Clearstream paper

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Private markets are becoming a core growth engine for the asset and wealth management industries, but their expansion is being constrained by operational challenges rather than product-design issues.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week today

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Rathbones hit by double resignation from Bristol wealth office

Saba Capital reveals more details about its plans for Workspace Group

Trustpilot