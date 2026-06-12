FCA warns of ersatz Coutts firm

Clone company

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned that fraudsters are copying the details of Coutts and have contacted individuals while pretending to be the firm.

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Isabel Baxter
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Isabel Baxter

News editor at Professional Adviser

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