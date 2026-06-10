Advertising watchdog cracks down on five gold investment ads

ASA upholds complaints against five firms

Isabel Baxter
clock • 2 min read

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has upheld complaints against five firms promoting gold and precious metals products.

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Isabel Baxter
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Isabel Baxter

News editor at Professional Adviser

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