Majority of funds set to see reporting reduction under latest FCA proposals

FRAME structure

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

The UK's financial regulator has proposed a new regulatory reporting framework to simplify and improve how asset management firms report fund data in its latest consultation.

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