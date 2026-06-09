Neil Woodford's W4.0 rejects FCA's characterisation and 'regrettable' civil claim

In response to civil proceedings from the regulator

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

Neil Woodford's investment platform W4.0 has responded to the Financial Conduct Authority’s civil action for “operating without authorisation” by rejecting its characterisation of the firm, while “remaining confident” the service lies outside the regulatory perimeter.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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