Unchanged interest rate the 'calm before the storm' as uncertainty and volatility rise

Rates held at 3.75%

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to hold interest rates today (30 April), but strategists have warned tough decisions will have to be made as the conflict in the Middle East and energy shocks continue.

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