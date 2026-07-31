Deep Dive: AI 'most consequential economic event' as spotlight shifts to infrastructure

Europe needs €12trn investment by 2040

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 3 min read

Investors are looking to get on the artificial intelligence hype train, but it may be easier, and more lucrative, to invest in the supply chain behind it, managers argued.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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