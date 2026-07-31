FCA proposes equity market transparency reform package

Equity consolidated tape

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has published proposed reforms today (31 July) intended to enhance transparency, boost access to market-wide information and improve confidence in UK equity markets.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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