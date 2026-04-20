Vanguard to launch first-time investor service through targeted support

Received FCA permission

Jen Frost
clock • 2 min read

Vanguard is set to launch a service for first-time investors, after the asset manager was granted targeted support permissions by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

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Jen Frost
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Jen Frost

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