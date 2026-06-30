7IM promotes Agustin Fernandez to chief corporate development officer

Joined in 2023

Jen Frost
clock • 2 min read

7IM has appointed Agustin Fernandez as chief corporate development officer.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Jen Frost
Author spotlight

Jen Frost

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Jen Frost

Rathbones pushes pause on high-risk clients after regulatory review

Octopus Group co-founder Chris Hulatt awarded CBE

Trustpilot