UK shop prices rise as supply chain costs impacted by Middle East conflict

Food inflation eases

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Shop price inflation edged up in March despite a downtick in food inflation, as higher costs resulting from the conflict in the Middle East began to feed into supply chains.

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