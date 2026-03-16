Global investors increasingly optimistic about UK equities

Berenberg survey

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Global investors have started to show increased optimism about UK equities and earnings expectations, and a growing appetite for IPO participation, according to Berenberg’s inaugural Investor Barometer.

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