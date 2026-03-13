'Worrisome' UK GDP figures weigh on slumping FTSE 100

All eyes on BoE next week

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

Flat UK growth has indicated there is limited momentum in the UK economy, as Chancellor Rachel Reeves faces headwinds from the conflict in the Middle East, market analysts and economists have warned.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Iran uncertainty drives DIY investors to increase energy and tech exposure

Mercer UK promotes Phil Parkinson to CEO

Trustpilot