Liontrust's £10m River Global acquisition 'compelling' but Iran conflict dents upside

Liontrust sales team to be pivotal

Linus Uhlig
clock • 4 min read

Liontrust’s proposed £10m purchase of River Global Holdings (RGH) has been praised by analysts for its cost synergies and complementary approaches to fund management, but current geopolitical issues could dent growth.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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