Join now: Get the latest investment insights with Investment IQ

Investment intelligence to help you make better decisions

clock • 1 min read
Join now: Get the latest investment insights with Investment IQ

Investment Week is delighted to introduce you to our new content library, Investment IQ.  

Investment IQ makes it easy for wealth managers, financial advisers and pensions professionals to access the latest thought leadership content, all from a single source. Using Investment IQ's search facility, our members can discover the latest articles, reports, research, white papers, videos and more.  

Our expert team selects content from across the investment world, providing readers with engaging articles tailored to their interests.  

Accessing content on Investment IQ is simple: become a member with one simple, quick registration, and a world of information is yours. Let us know the topics that you are interested in, and our email newsletters and alerts will show you our editors picks, and keep you up to date on the latest on your chosen topics. 

If you are an Investment Week member you already have access. Simply log into Investment IQ using your membership log in for IW and you will have full access. 

Visit Investment IQ today to get started

Some of the latest content includes: 

Become a contributor

If you've spent time creating best-in-class content for investment professionals, Investment IQ gets it to the people you wrote it for. Contact the team today to discuss how you can become a contributor. https://www.investmentiq.co.uk/contribute 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Rebecca Hancock

View profile
More from Rebecca Hancock

Last chance to register for Investment Week Select

Fund Manager of the Year Awards Winners Interview: Liontrust

More on Wealth Management

Greg Davies, head of behavioural finance at Oxford Risk said that the study points to “worrying trends” amongst advisers.
Wealth Management

Wealth managers 'regularly surprised' by clients' investment decisions

Oxford Risk research

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 28 November 2022 • 1 min read
Pacific excluding Japan is expected to record the fastest growth in private wealth, with increased penetration of private wealth managers and riskier financial products gaining popularity.
Wealth Management

Emerging markets offerings to dominate wealth management industry growth

Followed by acquisitions of smaller players

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 27 September 2022 • 2 min read
The largest revenue growth opportunity will be in the affluent and low high-net-worth client segments with more than $300k and less than $5m in wealth.
Wealth Management

Wealth industry missing out on $230bn opportunity in lower HNW and affluent segments

Morgan Stanley and Oliver Wyman report

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 10 June 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Home REIT auditor BDO under scrutiny over conflict of interest

11 January 2023 • 3 min read
02

FCA tight-lipped on Woodford progress in Treasury Committee correspondence

11 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

Newton IM appoints co-heads of £11.9bn real return strategy

11 January 2023 • 1 min read
04

Economic secretary commits to even playing field for investment trusts

10 January 2023 • 3 min read
05

Terry Smith defends 'tech' holdings and claims underperformance was 'inevitable'

10 January 2023 • 3 min read
06

New infrastructure income trust targets £300m IPO

11 January 2023 • 2 min read
18 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2023

Register now
Trustpilot