ABN AMRO Investment Solutions appoints new CIO

Christophe Boucher

ABN AMRO Investment Solutions, the asset management arm of the Amsterdam-based ABN AMRO private bank, has appointed Christophe Boucher as its new chief investment officer.

Boucher, who has worked at ABN AMRO since 2007, has been the firm's head of quantitative research and strategy for the last seven years.

As part of the role, Boucher will supervise investment teams including ESG, manager due diligence, operational due diligence, portfolio management and the quantitative research teams, while also leading the firm's investment strategy.

Boucher replaces Eric Ebermeyer, who left the firm last month, according to his LinkedIn.

He will also continue to manage the firm's quantitative analysts, while monitoring its investment process.

François-Xavier Gennetais, CEO of ABN AMRO IS, said: "2023 opens a new chapter for ABN AMRO Investment Solutions. The appointment of Christophe Boucher as our new CIO is supporting our ambition to be the leading sustainable multimanager and sub-advisory platform in continental Europe."

"We will continue to grow by delivering best in class products and solutions through our open architecture setup," he added.

