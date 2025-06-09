Mercer to take over Fundhouse and strengthen UK wealth management presence

Mercer, a global provider of independent investment advice and solutions for institutional investors, is set to acquire Fundhouse.
Fundhouse, provider of investment advisory and model portfolio services to financial advisers and wealth managers, will not have its South African business included in the transaction. Mercer inks agreement to acquire SECOR Asset Management The deal aims to expand Mercer's presence in the UK's wealth management sector while providing Fundhouse's clients with access to its own range of global investment research. Fundhouse holds £2.1bn in assets under management. Its CEO and chief investment officer Rory Maguire said: "In our new home at Mercer, we are aligning with a firm that sha...
