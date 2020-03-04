stocks and shares
eToro launches DividendGrowth portfolio
Minimum investment of $2,000
Peter Hargreaves sells £550m of HL stock
Strong investor demand
AJ Bell directors sell shares worth £25.7m a year after IPO
Share price nearly doubled
UK profits grow at weakest pace in three years in Q2 amid economic slowdown
Boosted by sterling weakness
What to look for (and avoid) in UK domestic stocks
Industry Voice: The out-of-favour status and ongoing cautiousness towards the UK equity market has created no shortage of contrarian value opportunities. However, with economic and political risks evident, Fidelity Special Situations Fund portfolio manager...
Sainsbury's share price plummets 14% as CMA threatens to block merger
Lloyds share rise on results
Lloyds, BP, Glaxo: Which were the top ten most bought companies in H1 2018?
Bias towards income payers
Sainsbury's shares leap 20% as supermarket confirms merger with Asda
Merger revealed on 28 April
Woodford IM stake in RM2 jumps to 68%
Doubled stake
RLAM UK equities trio: Where we are finding value
PARTNER INSIGHT: Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) equities trio Richard Marwood, Henry Lowson and Martin Cholwill talk about seeking value and which stocks they are selecting in the current investment environment.
Utility stocks hit as May announces energy price cap
Centrica and SSE both down
'Never underestimate Apple': Managers continue to back tech giant despite late iPhone X launch
iPhone X slated for launch on November 3
Woodford: I'm very sorry for the poor performance
Sticking to investment discipline
Stocks & shares ISAs overtake cash ISAs as cash inflows decline £20bn
Amount held in cash ISAs falls by £20bn
UK dividend growth strong in Q2 despite sterling slump
UK dividend growth rose 6.1% in underlying terms
The Conviction List: Top ten stock buys and sells across Europe
Stocks chosen from the FTSE 350 and Stoxx 600
Funds hit as Dixons Carphone shares tumble 30% on profit warning
Currently trading at 177p
Update: Woodford-backed Provident Financial booted out of FTSE 100
Shares fell nearly 70% on profit warning
Livingbridge launches multi-cap income fund in response to investor demand
Managed by Ken Wotton
Ardevora's Lang: We're increasingly struck by signs of dwindling cost competitiveness in China
Chinese labour no longer as cheap as elsewhere
Revealed: FTSE 100 winners and losers since Brexit vote
Mining companies the best performers