Sustainable Investment Awards Winners Interview - UBS

UBS were winner's at the 2024 Sustainable Investment Awards. Here, Investment Week hears from Willem Keogh, Head ETF & Index Fund Investment Analytics and James Collyer, Head of ETF & Index Fund Sales UK & Ireland at UBS on their win. What have been your priorities and significant achievements in terms of the development of your sustainable investing offering at UBS over the past 12 months in particular? We're really proud that the UBS MSCI USA Socially Responsible UCITS ETF has received this accolade, showing its continued relevance given it was launched back in 2011, one of the...