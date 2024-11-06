Schroders Personal Wealth ditches multi-manager structure

A spokesperson told Investment Week that a single manager multi-strategy approach is the "most appropriate" strategy for these funds to deliver the "best, long-term" investment outcomes for clients. "Having all of these funds under the investment management of Schroders allows us to better understand and manage the investment strategies and styles used in our funds, helping to create a more effective blend that enhances investor outcomes," they said. Schroders Personal Wealth delays platform launch until 2025 Prior to the change, SPW had outsourced the management of a portion of...