Schroders Personal Wealth ditches multi-manager structure

All funds to be managed by Schroders

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

Schroders Personal Wealth has scrapped its multi-manager structure in favour of a single manager model, with all funds run by Schroders.

A spokesperson told Investment Week that a single manager multi-strategy approach is the "most appropriate" strategy for these funds to deliver the "best, long-term" investment outcomes for clients.   "Having all of these funds under the investment management of Schroders allows us to better understand and manage the investment strategies and styles used in our funds, helping to create a more effective blend that enhances investor outcomes," they said.  Schroders Personal Wealth delays platform launch until 2025 Prior to the change, SPW had outsourced the management of a portion of...

