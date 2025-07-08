Evelyn Partners collaborates with Manchester City Women's football club

Work on two club programmes

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Evelyn Partners has united with Manchester City Women’s football club in a key financial services collaboration, signing on as the squad's official wealth management partner.

Evelyn will work alongside City to support and "empower players" through every stage of their financial journey, involving two bespoke initiatives. Evelyn Partners sells fund solutions business to focus on wealth management Rethink Rehabilitation and Rethink Retirement will give the players facing injury setbacks tailored resources helping them navigate the practical impact of time away from the game and support them to take advantage of other opportunities and post-pitch planning, helping help transitioning out of football by "equipping them with long-term financial strategies, caree...

