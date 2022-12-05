LGT Wealth Management promotes head of portfolio management to CIO

Eve Maddock-Jones
Sanjay Rijhsinghani has been promoted to CIO of LGT Wealth Management
Sanjay Rijhsinghani (pictured) has been promoted to CIO of LGT Wealth Management

UK-based firm LGT Wealth Management has appointed Sanjay Rijhsinghani as its next chief investment officer.

Rijhsinghani will replace Jonathan Marriott on 1 January 2023 when he retires after more than nine years at the company and forty years in the industry.

In a statement released today (5 December), LGT said this handover had been planned for some time as part of a broader succession strategy.

The soon to be CIO is currently head of portfolio management at LGT and a founding partner in the business.

CBI severely downgrades UK growth forecast

He has worked on the investment committee and the investment risk committee since the firm's inception, focusing on global multi-asset mandates in his current role.

Prior to co-founding LGT, Rijhsinghani began his career at Brewin Dolphin in 1994, before progressing to investment director at Laing & Cruickshank.

Ben Snee, CEO of LGT, thanked Marriott for his service to the firm, describing him as "pivotal" to the business.

Snee added Rijhsinghani was a "natural successor" due to his "wealth of experience of global markets and investment solutions, as well as his key role in establishing the investment proposition at LGT Wealth Management".

"As we face challenging conditions in global markets, we will continue to help our clients navigate turbulence with confidence and a long-term vision," he said.

