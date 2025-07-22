BoE data trialling underway following Ben Bernanke policymaking review

Structural VAR models in progress

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

The Bank of England has embarked on a series of reviews aimed at improving its internal forecasting and data systems as recommended by former US Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke.

Bernanke published an independent review back in April 2024, calling for changes to the BoE's forecasting, decision-making and communications approach. Bank of England to embark on largest reform since gaining independence following Bernanke review The review included 12 recommendations aimed at reforming the BoE's deficiencies in forecasting infrastructure, which came to light after the UK suffered a series of domestic and global supply shocks which contributed to inflation rising to generational highs two years ago. In a paper published by the BoE last week (18 July), the Bank pr...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Investor confidence on the up in July as Artemis Global Income retains top fund spot

ECB flags stablecoin's risks to central banks as US passes GENIUS Act

More on UK

BoE data trialling underway following Ben Bernanke policymaking review
UK

BoE data trialling underway following Ben Bernanke policymaking review

Structural VAR models in progress

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 22 July 2025 • 3 min read
UK government borrowing soars to second-highest level on record
UK

UK government borrowing soars to second-highest level on record

April-June borrowing was £57.8bn

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 22 July 2025 • 2 min read
UK and Germany to unveil 'landmark' agreement to boost defence exports
UK

UK and Germany to unveil 'landmark' agreement to boost defence exports

Billions of pounds in exports

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 17 July 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot