BoE data trialling underway following Ben Bernanke policymaking review

The Bank of England has embarked on a series of reviews aimed at improving its internal forecasting and data systems as recommended by former US Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke.
Bernanke published an independent review back in April 2024, calling for changes to the BoE's forecasting, decision-making and communications approach. Bank of England to embark on largest reform since gaining independence following Bernanke review The review included 12 recommendations aimed at reforming the BoE's deficiencies in forecasting infrastructure, which came to light after the UK suffered a series of domestic and global supply shocks which contributed to inflation rising to generational highs two years ago. In a paper published by the BoE last week (18 July), the Bank pr...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes