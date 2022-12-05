Square Mile downgrades two Fidelity funds

River & Mercantile European upgraded

clock • 1 min read
On news manager Michael Clark is to retire at the end of 2022.
Image:

On news manager Michael Clark is to retire at the end of 2022.

Analysts at Square Mile have downgraded the Fidelity MoneyBuilder Dividend and Fidelity Enhanced Income funds, on the news long-time manager Michael Clark is to retire at the end of 2022.

The downgrade, to ‘positive prospect' from A rating, reflects the loss of experience Clark brings to the fund, Square Mile explained.

Fidelity pushes forward with merger of Global Property and Sustainable Global Dividend Plus funds

It also reflects the analysts' confidence co-manager Rupert Gifford, who will assume lead manager responsibilities from 2nd January 2023, will continue to apply the same long-standing investment approach. 

In the same rating review, Square Mile upgraded River & Mercantile European fund from a positive prospect to an A rating.

Analysts at Square Mile believe the fund offers investors "access to a skilful manager who combines a business cycle approach with bottom-up stock analysis". 

The fund is managed by James Sym and was launched during 2020's Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, the manager has demonstrated his capability by navigating the fund well in what have been very challenging economic and market conditions, Square Mile said. 

Sym is "willing to take a different view from the consensus" and invest in areas of the market that are out of favour when he thinks the opportunity has a strong payoff potential, Square Mile analysts added.

Square Mile removes Matthews Asia and Franklin fund ratings

The Comgest Growth Europe ex UK fund has also been upgraded from A to AA rated.

Since the fund entered Square Mile's Academy of Funds in 2019, the analysts' conviction in the team's capability, their approach and process has grown stronger. 

They are long-term investors with a quality growth approach, which has been applied consistently through different economic and market conditions across all the European strategies that they manage, Square Mile stated.

The analysts "have a high regard for the team".

Related Topics

More on Unit trusts/OEICs

This is Man AHL’s first Article 9 fund under SFDR
Unit trusts/OEICs

Man Group launches firm's first systematic Article 9 fund

Managed by Man AHL

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 24 November 2022 • 1 min read
T. Rowe Price eyes 2023 gains with high yield bond fund launch
Unit trusts/OEICs

T. Rowe Price eyes 2023 gains with high yield bond fund launch

Global high yield fund

Laura Miller
clock 23 November 2022 • 2 min read
Market volatility, inflationary fears, the energy crises, and a potential recession kept investors' sentiment depressed, Morningstar said.
Unit trusts/OEICs

Europe-domiciled equity funds on track for worst year since 2008

Net redemptions YTD at €47bn

Laura Miller
clock 23 November 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: Reasons to be positive on sustainable stocks in 2023

06 December 2022 • 6 min read
02

Stock Spotlight: Manchester United strikes success after sale fielded

05 December 2022 • 4 min read
03

Lindsell Train trust NAV down 3% due to fund group stake

05 December 2022 • 2 min read
04

Racial jokes 'still tolerated' in financial services

05 December 2022 • 3 min read
05

Have the FAANGs become toothless?

05 December 2022 • 4 min read
06

Square Mile downgrades two Fidelity funds

05 December 2022 • 1 min read
06 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - December 2022

Register now
Trustpilot