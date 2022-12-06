Young Fundpicker: Higher expected returns offer hope for multi-asset investors

Yet the pain of the past year has created a powerful opportunity for multi-asset investment in the year ahead.

For the first time in a decade, the expected returns of assets from across the risk spectrum are meaningful, with government bonds offering real returns over normal inflation rates for the first time since before the global financial crisis.

Preparing portfolios to harness these higher expected returns has been acutely challenging.

The bear market of 2022 has felt relentless, and investors are mindful that the likely oncoming recession will take time to shake.

Gone are the days when central banks could simply inject liquidity and force a rapid recovery in asset prices.

Now the inflationary genie is out of the bottle, the pain of lower economic growth is required to bring down inflation and allow for the eventual recovery.

This sticky inflation and the loss of a put from the Federal Reserve means multi-asset investors enter 2023 on their most defensive footing for many years.

However, investment opportunity never comes at the point when everyone expects it.

By definition, it comes for those investors who are willing to take risk when others are hiding. This was true a decade-ago, the last time significant opportunity opened up in the bond market.

Those investors with large private pools of capital, such as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, made strategic investments into sectors, like banks on highly attractive yields, whilst most were still wondering if they should start stuffing the contents of their bank accounts under the mattress.

Unusually, it has been the most cautious investors that have suffered the most as inflation runs rife.

Managing portfolio risk has been extremely difficult as there has been limited areas for refuge.

Year-to date asset class returns

Today the opportunity in bonds is close to as strong as it was in those dark days of the financial crisis.

The expected returns for bonds can be relied upon more than the expected returns for equities, meaning we can be optimistic that they are likely to see a more certain path to recovery.

We calculate the expected returns of key asset classes each year.

All expected return calculations are imperfect as the future is uncertain, however, for fixed income, long term forecasts can at least have mathematical support.

We can examine the terminal yield of bonds and make prudent assumptions about how many of these payments will be wiped out by rising insolvencies as we move into the recession.

Provided we are appropriately cautious about default rates, expected returns do, in our view, give us a meaningful guide for where assets should be allocated.

Those areas of the market in which short term forecasts look most enticing when compared to the start of this year are UK gilts, global government, and corporate bonds.

Expected returns in global high yield bonds have risen significantly, however, with an anticipated recession inbound, not as captivating on a risk-adjusted basis.

Expected returns - fixed interest

Within equities, expected returns have gone up because prices have generally gone down.

UK equities continue to look interesting, however; this is likely to be due to the price of UK stocks compared to international competitors.

Expected returns - equities

Forecasted data would suggest that current market levels offer an attractive entry point for investors. However, alluring long term projections may not be enough for many who would prefer to wait for the range of short-term issues to recede.

Last month's Bank of America Fund Manager Survey indicated investors currently allocate 6.3% of their portfolios to cash, the highest since April 2001.

Patience is required when considering when to add risk back into portfolios.

An increase in market breadth may be the signal when attempting to manage the threat of further portfolio declines.

If investors can harness the opportunity set that lies in front of them, it may result in a reversal in the well-publicised death of the 60/40 portfolio.

There are enough positive signs emerging to warrant an optimistic mood.

Though it is likely we will experience further pain in markets, particularly within equities, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Global inflation levels may have peaked, even if UK inflation will probably peak later.

Central banks, most importantly the Federal Reserve, have slightly softened their language around future interest rate rises. Short term expected returns are now far higher than they were at the start of the year.

After a turbulent juncture, the core principles of investing remain. The reset in traditional asset classes underpin the prospects of compelling portfolio returns over the next few years.

It is important to note that there is no reason to believe the last decade's winners will win again. It is very difficult to predict those asset classes which will be the best performing as we come out of the recession.

This means that it is crucial to maintain a balance of asset classes, as well as factors, to capture the assortment of opportunities and returns available in the market.

Harry Children is investment analyst at Albemarle Street Partners