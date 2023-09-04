LGT

LGT completes £140m takeover of abrdn's DFM business

Companies

LGT completes £140m takeover of abrdn's DFM business

In the UK and Jersey

clock 04 September 2023 • 1 min read
abrdn's £6bn discretionary fund management arm to be sold to LGT

Companies

abrdn's £6bn discretionary fund management arm to be sold to LGT

For £140m

clock 28 February 2023 • 2 min read
LGT Wealth Management hires portfolio manager for MPS team

Fund management

LGT Wealth Management hires portfolio manager for MPS team

Lewis Gregory joins

clock 09 February 2023 • 1 min read
LGT Wealth Management promotes head of portfolio management to CIO

People moves

LGT Wealth Management promotes head of portfolio management to CIO

Succeeds Jonathan Marriott

clock 06 December 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023

17 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor Hunt weighs allowing ISAs to hold fractional shares - reports

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Schroder Oriental Income fund director departs

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

AIC sets out proposals to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
Trustpilot