Gresham House Ventures adds two investment directors in raft of promotions

The promotions come as Gresham House seeks to further expand its team as its capital base grown, with recruitment plans in place for 2022 across a range of areas.

Ward and Grobler's new roles come "in recognition of their outstanding track record leading on numerous successful deals for Gresham House Venture".

Gresham House revises 2025 AUM goal upwards following 65% jump in 2021

Ward has been with GHV since 2019 and has led investments across the digital healthcare and pharmaceutical services sectors, while Grobler joined the firm following its acquisition of Mobeus VCTs in September 2021.

James Hendry has been promoted to associate director in recognition of his experience leading a wide range of deals, while Matt Jones and Mackenzie Travers have both been promoted to investment manager.

Jones has worked with GHV since 2021, with a particular focus on the B2B software-as-a-service sector, while Travers joined the firm in 2019, focusing on consumer, consumer technology, media and marketing sectors.

The promotions come as Gresham House seeks to further expand its team as its capital base grown, with recruitment plans in place for 2022 across a range of areas.

Baronsmead VCTs raise further £75m in oversubscribed offer

Managing director of strategic equity at Gresham House Bevan Duncan said: "This series of senior promotions reflects the outstanding performance of the team in the face of challenging market conditions in recent years

"The Gresham House Ventures offering continues to go from strength to strength, and we are pleased to see this has been recognised by investors through recent successful fundraises for the Baronsmead and Mobeus VCTs.

"In their new roles, we are confident Maya, Rowan, James, Matt and Mackenzie will continue to unearth innovative and ambitious companies with enticing growth prospects to deliver outstanding results for investors amid the ongoing uncertainty."