The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from February?

In February, Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking a humanitarian crisis which the UN High Commissioner for Refugees estimates could create up to 4 million refugees. In response, global leaders have begun to impose sanctions as part of what some have termed an economic war against Russia.

River and Mercantile and WCM Partners both saw turnover of important figures over the course of February, while Liontrust's David Roberts retired.

Investors in the fossil fuel industry are "betting on climate failure" and those who continue to allocate funds to companies that finance the industry cannot be aligned with the Paris Agreement of 1.5 degree target.