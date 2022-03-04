The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from February?

Recapping the top stories

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read

We bring you the second Big Picture of the year.

In February, Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking a humanitarian crisis which the UN High Commissioner for Refugees estimates could create up to 4 million refugees. In response, global leaders have begun to impose sanctions as part of what some have termed an economic war against Russia.

River and Mercantile and WCM Partners both saw turnover of important figures over the course of February, while Liontrust's David Roberts retired.

Investors in the fossil fuel industry are "betting on climate failure" and those who continue to allocate funds to companies that finance the industry cannot be aligned with the Paris Agreement of 1.5 degree target.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Gresham House Ventures adds two investment directors in raft of promotions

Schroders CEO Harrison: 'The biggest industry in the history of mankind has yet to be built'

More on Global

Ben Lord of M&G
Markets

Inflation: Where to next for the UK and US?

Will pressure on costs ease?

Ben Lord
clock 03 March 2022 • 3 min read
An “overwhelming majority” agreed the market is “currently uninvestable” and should be removed from the emerging market indices.
Global

MSCI reclassifies 'uninvestable' Russia from EM to standalone market

Effective 9 March

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 03 March 2022 • 1 min read
Stephen Yiu of Blue Whale
Global

Blue Whale urges investor caution as markets continue to navigate Russian invasion of Ukraine

Powell expected to raise rates in March

Georgie Lee
clock 02 March 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
09 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot