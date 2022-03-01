Baronsmead VCTs raise further £75m in oversubscribed offer

James Baxter-Derrington
Gresham House has raised a further £75m for two of its Baronsmead venture capital trusts in an oversubscribed offer.

Baronsmead Venture Trust and Barsonmead Second Venture Trust raised funds 50% higher than its initial £50m target across a variety of existing and new distribution channels, including St James's Place.

Gresham House Baronsmead and Mobeus VCTs to share all future private equity investments

The public and private equity VCTs sit alongside the pure private equity Mobeus VCTs, which were brought under the Gresham House umbrella in 2021.

This additional funding will be deployed into private and AIM-listed companies across a variety of sectors.

Bevan Duncan, fund manager of the Baronsmead VCTs, said: "The continued success of fundraising for the Baronsmead VCTs reflects Gresham House's expertise in identifying and investing in innovative future leaders.

"We are now well capitalised to make further investments in exciting businesses at the forefront of the pandemic recovery, and we are confident we can continue to build on the VCTs' strong performance through our extensive network and ongoing company engagement."

