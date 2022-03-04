UBP and CRUX enter strategic partnership with focus on Asia

"Growth potential"

Tokyo
Tokyo

Union Bancaire Privée have entered into a strategic partnership with London-based boutique CRUX Asset Management in a move designed to strengthen the bank’s investment capabilities in Asian equity markets.

CRUX will advise UBP on its Asia equity funds and mandates, while UBP will also provide investors based in Asia with "exclusive" access to CRUX's equity products.

Karen Zachary, CEO at CRUX Asset Management, said: "The rapid adoption of new technologies, a rising middle class, and the financialisation of Asian economies has created a rich, diverse opportunity set full of change and underappreciated growth.

"Through this partnership and our commitment to bottom-up, high-conviction stock selection informed through an intimate knowledge of capital growth opportunities in Asia, our highly experienced investment team is positioned to attract and serve new clients in the region."

Nicolas Faller, Co-CEO Asset Management at UBP, said: "The dynamism and growth potential in Asian markets stand out globally. We are therefore pleased to partner with CRUX as we accelerate our asset management expansion in the region."

