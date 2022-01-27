Gresham House revises 2025 AUM goal upwards following 65% jump in 2021

£1.7m performance fees

Gresham House chief executive Tony Dalwood
Gresham House chief executive Tony Dalwood

Assets under management at Gresham House jumped by £2.5bn year-on-year in 2021, according to its pre-close trading update, leading to the manager revising its 2025 AUM target upwards by a third.

AUM for the year to 31 December 2021 increased by 65% to £6.5bn and as a result the firm is now targeting £8bn by 2025.

Gresham House Strategic saga comes to an end as shareholders vote for wind-down

Excluding performance fees, profits are expected to total £19.8m for the year, an increase of £7.7m from 2020, while its cash position stands at £39.1m.

Performance fees earned in the year totalled £1.7m and it had an undrawn revolving credit facility of £20m at 31 December.

In a statement, the firm said it was well positioned to generate further momentum over the course of 2022 and it intends to use balance sheet capital to aid business growth across specialist asset classes.

"The performance of Gresham House over the course of the year demonstrates the success of the group's strategy and business model," said Tony Dalwood, chief executive of Gresham House.

"It is a testament to the capability and energy of those working within Gresham House as we aim to satisfy growing client demand for our sustainable and specialist asset classes and capture the significant opportunity ahead of us," he added.

AUM was driven by independent valuations of forestry assets in December, according to the firm, while inflows into new fund launches and performance on existing funds also contributed to the results.

Gresham House Baronsmead and Mobeus VCTs to share all future private equity investments

In December, the firm reported it had seen a 50% increase in AUM since the end of 2020 and this was fuelled by the completion of an international forestry transaction.

In a trading update released last month, the firm said its AUM stood at more than £6bn and it expected it to increase by over £600m in 2021.

