Brooks Macdonald bolsters regional offering with two hires

Jennifer Christian and Natalie Tysoe

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 10 August 2021 • 1 min read
Jennifer Christian joins as a business development manager for the North West region, whilst Natalie Tysoe joins as an investment director in the Edinburgh office
Brooks Macdonald has hired Jennifer Christian as a business development manager for the North West region and Natalie Tysoe as an investment director in the Edinburgh office.

Christian will be responsible for developing new business relationships with professional intermediaries and will support investment managers in driving growth across the North West. Bringing over 15 years' investment experience through her work at Wealth at Work, Quilter Cheviot and Deutsche Bank, she was most recently an investment specialist for the North West at Schroders Personal Wealth. 

Caroline Connellan departs Brooks Macdonald to lead SLA's personal wealth arm

Tysoe will focus on building adviser relationships, managing investment portfolios and helping drive growth. She also joins from Schroders Personal Wealth, where she was an investment specialist. Prior to that, Natalie developed her investment expertise at Lloyds Banking Group, Abrdn and Brewin Dolphin.

Robin Eggar, managing director and head of UKIM at Brooks Macdonald, said: "Jennifer and Natalie bring a wealth and diversity of expertise to Brooks Macdonald, and reflect the momentum behind our ambitions to best serve clients and intermediaries across the UK. Their considerable experience within financial services will be invaluable as we continue to grow and develop our regional offering."

