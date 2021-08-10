ADVERTISEMENT

North West

Brooks Macdonald bolsters regional offering with two hires

People moves

Brooks Macdonald bolsters regional offering with two hires

Jennifer Christian and Natalie Tysoe

clock 10 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Artemis' Snowden: Why inflation is not here to stay

04 August 2021 • 6 min read
02

David Newns: Three trends that will pile pressure on diversity-averse companies

04 August 2021 • 4 min read
03

Pridham Report: BlackRock attracts the highest level of gross fund sales

06 August 2021 • 2 min read
04

Invesco Global Targeted Returns loses Square Mile rating following Millar's departure

05 August 2021 • 3 min read
05

Somerset 'natural home' for Williams' Asia Income fund

05 August 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 