AXA IM bolsters Japanese equity team with Temperley named portfolio manager

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) has appointed John-Paul Temperley as portfolio manager on the Japanese equity team for AXA IM Framlington Equities, effective from 6 April.

Temperley will work alongside Chisako Hardie, head of the Framlington Japan equity team, supporting her on research and portfolio management activities. In addition, he will support the global equity team, providing research on Japanese equities.

He will report directly to Linden Thomson, co-head of global equities Framlington.

Marcello Arona named AXA IM UK CEO

Commenting on the appointment, Thomson said: "John-Paul is a welcome addition to the team, with his long experience in Japanese equities further reinforcing our offering. At AXA IM Framlington Equities we aim to deliver consistent excess returns through active, fundamental, bottom-up stock selection.

"Japan offers many opportunities for stock pickers and John-Paul further reinforces our capabilities to discover many of the exciting investment themes in Japan."

Temperley joins AXA IM after a break as a full-time dad. Prior to this he was vice president on the international sales desk at JP Morgan working on Japanese equity sales for three years. He also worked at Martin Currie for 16 years from 1998 to 2014 as a Japanese equtiy portfolio manager.

AXA IM appoints Nigel Yates to manage UK Growth fund

He managed a number of funds at Martin Currie, and was senior portfolio manager on the Japan ARF, Daijiro and Japan Alpha Funds. He began his career as a graduate at SBC Warburg, working in Japanese equity sales.