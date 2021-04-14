Martin Gilbert in feud with company over AssetCo shares - reports

Former Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) co-chief executive Martin Gilbert is reportedly in a feud with his former employer over his stake in AssetCo.

According to Sky News, ASI used Gilbert's own stake in AssetCo to vote against his re-election to the ASI board. The company is principally involved in the provision of management and resources to the fire and emergency services in the Middle East.

ASI voted Gilbert's 9.9% stake against his re-election as chairman, as well as voting the shares against plans for a bonus and share award scheme, which Gilbert could have benefited from if AssetCo successfully repositioned itself as a fund management roll-up venture.

According to City sources, ASI's votes were amended at the final hour ahead of AssetCo's annual meeting set to take place later this week on Thursday 15 April.

According to people close to the situation, Sky News reported, the row started because ASI passively manages the shares on his behalf. Proxy advisers recommended that shareholders vote against Gilbert's election on the grounds he was not independent.

The article also said that Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), a proxy advisory firm, also highlighted the potential for uncapped rewards for the former Aberdeen chief if AssetCo's shares perform strongly.

Gilbert had been chief executive of Aberdeen Investments since he co-founded the company in 1983. Following the merger with Standard Life in 2017, he became co-CEO alongside Keith Skeoch.

He then stepped down as co-chief executive of SLA in March 2019 and gave sole responsibility to Skeoch.

In the group's results for the full year to 31 December 2018, it was announced Gilbert would become vice chairman of Standard Life Aberdeen and chairman of Aberdeen Standard Investments. However, he left SLA in May 2020.

Then, in January, Gilbert joined the board of River and Mercantile Group as deputy chair. Since leaving SLA, Gilbert has become chair of Toscafund and a non-executive director at wealth management firm Saranac Partners.