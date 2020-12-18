Marcello Arona named AXA IM UK CEO

Arona joined AXA IM in 2005 following roles at HSBC and PwC

Marcello Arona has been named as the next CEO of AXA Investment Management’s UK business, replacing Philippe d'Orgeval who left the firm to lead Amundi's UK operations earlier this month.

Based in London, Arona will oversee AXA IM UK operations and report to executive chairman Marco Morelli and global COO Godefroy de Colombe.

Arona, who will also lead AXA IM GS, which houses trading and security financing operations and some real assets activities, joined the firm in 2005 following roles at HSBC and PwC.

He has led AXA IM Americas since 2017 and served as US CFO since 2013, having also been COO of AXA IM Italy.

From 1 April 2021, Arona will replace interim CEO John Stainsby.

De Colombe said: "Marcello's knowledge of the company and his previous experience as COO, CFO and head of AXA IM Americas will be invaluable to ensure our second most important office in size continues to progress, from a business and employee engagement perspective."