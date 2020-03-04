Axa IM
AXA IM assets hit £670bn amid strong 2019 inflows
Net inflows of £10.9bn
IPSX Group appoints Huw Stephens for senior advisory role
Stephens spent 24 years at AXA IM Real Assets
AXA IM CEO steps down in leadership shake-up
Gérald Harlin has been appointed executive chairman
AXA IM expands impact investing offering
Fouth impact fund
AXA IM's Ions: Why do men talk so much in earnings calls?
US companies struggling on social diversity
UBS and Deutsche Bank in 'serious' talks over asset management merger - reports
Would create €1.4bn giant
Why bother to invest in UK equities?
A troubled Brexit with Parliamentary stumbles and deadline extensions, while the original departure date has come and gone.
AXA IM unveils Clean Economy fund
Focus on the UN Sustainable Development Goals
AXA IM appoints head of research as parent group names chief economist
Will report to new chief economist Moëc
AXA IM bolsters Japanese equities team
Will work alongside Chisako Hardie
Asset management gender pay gap 'worse than last year'
Mean gap in the sector as high as 49%
AXA IM's record year for alternatives clouded by net outflows of €6bn in 2018
ESG integration plans over 2019
AXA IM hires convertible bonds head from SCOR
Spent eight years at SCOR
AXA IM's Thomas warns of 'uncertain' outlook for global economy in final farewell
Coming to the end of 40-year career
AXA IM's St John promises investors continuity as he prepares to take over from Thomas
Takes over at the end of the year
LGIM's Solomon: My first job is 'mum' but working in this role allows me to be the best version of myself
Leads diversity initiative at LGIM
AXA IM to launch Clean Tech fund
Managed by Amanda O'Toole
Revealed: Winners of the Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2018
Rewarding creativity
The changing face (or should that be interface?) of asset management
Will AI replace humans over the next five years?
Architas' Adrian Lowcock exits for Willis Owen
Effective from mid-July
Morningstar warns of manager exodus at AXA IM
Overhaul of operating model
SJP replaces BlackRock on alternatives fund amid raft of changes
Hires Wellington Management