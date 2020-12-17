AXA IM appoints Nigel Yates to manage UK Growth fund

Jamie Hooper will leave AXA Investment Managers to be replaced on the UK Growth fund by Nigel Yates, who joins AXA Investment Managers Framlington UK equities team on 11 January.

Yates will report to co-head of global equities Linden Thomson and be based in London.

Yates' role will include supporting Chris St John in the management of the AXA Framlington UK Select Opportunities fund and the offshore AXA WF Framlington UK fund. He will also work to further develop AXA IM's range of sustainable funds, which will expand in 2021 and beyond.

Hooper is leaving the firm at the end of the year after 14 years "to pursue other interests outside financial services".

Thomson said: "We believe there is a significant opportunity in the UK given current valuations, paired with increasing economic optimism. Nigel's appointment bolsters our team, and given his prior experience is well positioned to hit the ground running next year. We are also excited about expanding our sustainable range of funds in the UK, and Nigel will be a key figure in this development."

Prior to joining AXA IM, Yates worked at NFU Mutual, the UK registered mutual insurance firm, where he began his career in 2001. Most recently he was managing three UK client portfolios totalling £2bn in assets across their UK Growth, UK Stakeholder Pension and UK Flexibond strategies.

Commenting on his appointment, Yates said: "I am excited to join the UK equity team at AXA IM. They have an illustrious track record, and have an exciting platform to explore new themes and investment ideas. I can't wait to get started."