Lumin Wealth buys Hertfordshire-based financial advice firm

Lumin’s total assets under management now stand at more than £600m

Lumin Wealth, a discretionary fund management firm based in St Albans and London, has acquired financial advice firm Chamberlain Stean and West.

The acquisition of the Hertfordshire-based firm means Lumin's total assets under management now stand at more than £600m.

Lumin Wealth, which was founded in 2012, runs five model portfolios with varying exposure to equities. It is part of the broader Lumin Group, a multi-million pound turnover business which also comprises Lumin Insurance Solutions and Lumin Pension Services.

Welsh boutique Cape Wrath Capital refunds management fees as 'thank you'

CSW, which was co-founded by Colin Chamberlain, Chris West and Mike Williams in 2010, offers several financial advice services including the management of investment portfolios, retirement planning and lifestyle financial planning.

CSW's director and owner Chris West, who will be retiring after the acquisition, said: "While this is the end of an era for me, it is the beginning of an exciting partnership between CSW and Lumin that will bring even more support and opportunities for our clients."

Martin Cotter, managing director of Lumin Group, said he is "delighted to welcome the team at CSW to Lumin Wealth".

"We know that our tried and tested integration formula provides an attractive new home for advisers and their teams, personalised to their requirements," he added.

"Our plan puts the continuity of the client's financial planning journey at the forefront of everything we do. We continue to look for similar firms who share our values to join the Lumin family."