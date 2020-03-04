deals news
Franklin Templeton owner confirms £1.1trn Legg Mason tie-up
Legg Mason to be valued at $50 per share
Jupiter and Merian deal reaction: 'Lower product overlap than might be anticipated'
Possibility of fund mergers and closures on completion
interactive investor agrees to acquire The Share Centre
Creates 'group of greater scale'
Polar Capital acquires US-based value equity team
Will form new Phaeacian Partners
Amundi to acquire Banco Sabadell asset management arm for €430m
Ten-year distribution partnership
SJP acquires independent Scottish adviser firm
Business model will not change
Update: Psigma IM to keep branding amid Punter Southall merger
Renamed Punter Southall Wealth
Rathbones to buy personal injury business from Barclays Wealth
Growing specialist proposition
Brooks Macdonald snaps up Cornelian AM for £39m
Brooks announces £30m placing to finance deal
Russell Investments put up for sale - reports
Goldman Sachs handling the sale
Premier Miton Investors launches
Creates £11bn asset management business
Schroders sells out of RWC as new partner takes 27% stake
Lincoln Peak Capital to take substantial share in company
Succession Wealth closes on £8.5bn FUM with IPA acquisition
Plans to acquire more
M&G completes Prudential demerger
New shares admitted to London Stock Exchange
Tatton AM makes first acquisition as assets hit £7bn
Buying subsidiary of Tenet Group
Liontrust completes Neptune acquisition
iNED appointment also confirmed
Nick Train backs LSE's planned $27bn acquisition of Refinitiv
Hails group's 'exceptional' track record
Lighthouse shareholder expects 11th-hour bids after Quilter's £42m offer
Is the deal cheap?
Quilter buys Lighthouse Group for £42m
Quilter now has more than 3,900 advisers
Valentine's Day Gallery: The biggest break-ups in asset management
Deals that fell apart
SLA completes £3.28bn sale of Standard Life Assurance to Phoenix Group
Expanding strategic partnership