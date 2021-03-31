FCA starts work to strengthen SPAC standards following Lord Hill review

The FCA said it will soon consult on amendments to its listing rules

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has begun work to strengthen protections for investors in Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), following the recommendations of the Lord Hill listings review earlier this month.

Professional investors broadly welcomed Lord Hill's 3 March Listing Review recommendations, which included liberalising listing rules for SPACs, with expectations that the changes would help to grow the number of listed equity opportunities available in the UK.

The FCA said in a statement published on Wednesday (31 March) that it will soon be consulting on amendments to its listing rules and related guidance to strengthen protections for SPAC investors.

It follows a recent surge in SPAC activity, the full-year annual record of 256 SPAC IPOs set in 2020 already surpassed this year, with 258 launched by 11 March, according to Refinitiv research.

The SPAC surge has seen many investment professionals urge caution, amid concerns over transparency and the potential bubble implications of the so-called ‘blank cheque' vehicles.

Last week it was revealed that the US Securities and Exchange Commission has opened an investigation into the frenzy of SPAC IPOs on Wall Street, with the regulator requesting that banks provide details about their risk management processes in this respect.

The FCA said its consultation, which will be open for a four-week period and aims to collate views from the full range of stakeholders, would consider a broad range of factors.

This includes "structural features" and enhanced disclosure, including the implementation of a minimum market capitalisation and a redemption option for investors, as well as a requirement to provide appropriate investor protection.

"Our proposals will help to ensure that SPACs operate within a framework of high regulatory standards and oversight," the FCA said.

"Where such protections are in place, we consider that the existing presumption of suspension of the listing for such companies at the point of announcement of an acquisition target is no longer required and we therefore intend to consult on this basis, aligning this element of our rules more closely with other major jurisdictions."

Following consultation, the FCA said it would aim to implement the new rules and guidance "by early summer".