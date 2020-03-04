IFA
Waverton Investment Management acquires London-based IFA
Combined £7bn under management
Yearsley and Haynes launch Fairview Investing
Independent investment consultancy
Pacific AM reveals second strategic partnership with IFA
Strabens Hall picks asset manager for multi-asset service
Standard Life Wealth brings MPS service onto platforms
Will be rebranded following Aberdeen merger
Harwood Wealth buys IFA firm Fund Management for up to £1.1m
Deal adds £34m AUI
Apollo's Brann reveals IFA partnership plans as boutique triples AUM
Targeting ten partnerships
Gold Standard Awards 2016 winners revealed
Brooks Macdonald and Rathbone Investment Management were among the Gold Standard Award winners honoured at a special ceremony at the House of Commons last night.
Brooks Macdonald forms strategic alliance with IFA Castlegate
IFA firm based in East Midlands
Standard Life's 1825 acquires Munro Partnership
Deal adds £600m assets under advice
Standard Life buys IFA Almary Green
Spiralling costs prompt sale
Davy Private Clients boosts assets with IFA acquisition
Deal is subject to FCA approval
Contrarian: Why advisers should shape the fund launch agenda
David Stevenson says it is time there are more products designed by advisers, for advisers.
Philbin's Wellian partners with IFA FiveWays for bespoke MM range
Portfolios will invest in a number of collectives
Thesis: Pensions freedoms have driven IFAs to DFMs
Need to consider longer time horizons
Yearsley takes on non-exec role at Plymouth IFA
Ben Yearsley, formerly head of investment research at Charles Stanley Direct, has taken on a non-executive role at Plymouth-based IFA Shore Financial Planning.
Consolidator firm reveals latest double acquisition
Consolidator AFH Financial has acquired two more advisory firms, bringing its total acquisitions in the last year to twelve.
Schroders sales trio to exit
Three members of Schroders' IFA sales team are to leave the group, Investment Week understands, following on from the departure of the team head last year.
How realistic are global investors' return expectations?
An annual investor study has revealed concerning attitudes to risk, key threats to retirement portfolios, and a potential fallout from the increasing use of alternative assets.
Harwood expands multi-manager focus with Wellian acquisition
Harwood Capital Management has agreed to buy rival wealth manager Wellian Investment Solutions in an effort to expand its multi-manager business.
IFA consolidation wave continues with regional takeover
Tavistock Investments has taken over Duchy Independent Financial Advisers, continuing a wave of consolidation in the IFA market.
Bellpenny continues acquisition drive with latest IFA takeover
National wealth manager Bellpenny has continued to expand its business with a further acquisition of an IFA with £40m in funds under management.
Ex-IFA jailed for £3.5m Ponzi scheme
A former IFA has been jailed for ten years for defrauding investors of at least £3.5m in what has been branded a "classic Ponzi scheme".
IFA, Goldman Sachs, and Lloyds to head FCA's industry lobby panels
An IFA and the directors of banking giants Goldman Sachs and Lloyds will head up the panels that raise the industry's voice on policymaking to the ear of the regulator.
'Targeting volatility can leave you behind the curve on asset allocation'
