mergers and acquisitions
Value for money assessments to drive more consolidation
Could more tie-ups be on the cards?
Brooks Macdonald announces senior management changes ahead of Cornelian merger
Cornelian CIO among new appointments
The struggle to survive: Asset management M&A set to pick up
Perfect storm of cost saving and regulatory burden behind deals
Franklin Templeton owner confirms £1.1trn Legg Mason tie-up
Legg Mason to be valued at $50 per share
Jupiter and Merian deal reaction: 'Lower product overlap than might be anticipated'
Possibility of fund mergers and closures on completion
interactive investor agrees to acquire The Share Centre
Creates 'group of greater scale'
Broadridge buys FundsLibrary from HL to create 'pan-European digital data platform'
Transaction will close in February
SJP acquires independent Scottish adviser firm
Business model will not change
Brooks Macdonald snaps up Cornelian AM for £39m
Brooks announces £30m placing to finance deal
Tatton AM makes first acquisition as assets hit £7bn
Buying subsidiary of Tenet Group
Update: Tilney and S&W confirm £45bn merger
Chief executive of Tilney Chris Woodhouse will become group chief executive
Sanlam UK's Polin: What the geopolitical 'palette of tension' will mean for our business
No-deal Brexit will cause 'a tremendous shock on the UK economy'
Mattioli Woods eyes further acquisitions
Client fees reduced by £3.1m
Sanlam UK continues expansion with Avidus Scott Lang acquisition
Now has six offices in the North
Nick Train backs LSE's planned $27bn acquisition of Refinitiv
Hails group's 'exceptional' track record
NCI: Asset management M&A is reducing competitiveness and stunting boutiques
Reducing investor choice
Brewin Dolphin confirms acquisition of Investec's Irish wealth business
Brewins also looks to raise £60m through share placing
SLA's 1825 expands into Northern Ireland with seventh acquisition
Brings four financial planners to firm
The Big American takeover: Will the US continue its M&A spree of British companies?
Spike in deals from across the pond suggests brighter future
Update: Rathbones completes £104m acquisition of Speirs & Jeffrey
'Significant milestone for S&J'
Tilney eyes further acquisitions as profits double
Towry and Ingenious now fully integrated
Federated Investors and Hermes complete £260m deal
60% acquisition
The Bigger Picture: What is the impact of the M&A boom for UK investors?
Worldwide M&A breaks $2trn barrier
Barclays considers merger plans with rival bank Standard Chartered - reports
One of many options being 'kicked around'