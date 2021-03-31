Welsh boutique Cape Wrath Capital refunds management fees as 'thank you'

All existing and new investors from 1 April 2021 until 31 March 2022 will be refunded

Cape Wrath Capital is set to refund its annual management charge (AMC) to investors of its high conviction UK equity fund as a "thank you to investors for their commitment in a turbulent market environment".

The Welsh investment boutique's VT Cape Wrath Focus fund will fully rebate its AMC for all existing and new investors from 1 April 2021 until 31 March 2022, within its GBP A share class.

A £6.5m AUM OEIC fund, VT Cape Wrath Focus aims to generate capital growth over the long term by typically investing at least 70% in a concentrated portfolio of UK listed equities.

It follows a value philosophy, "looking for situations in which investors have over-reacted to events and valuations no longer reflect company fundamentals", according to the fund's documentation.

Top holdings include Saga, Enquest and Dixons Carphone.

VT Cape Wrath Focus has gained 84% and 39.9% over one and three years respectively, according to FE fundinfo, with a return of 49.6% over the six months to 29 March. Peers in the UK All Companies sector have averaged a return of 38.9% and 14.5% over one and three years respectively.

Investment director at Cape Wrath Capital Adam Rackley said the fund's investors "have demonstrated their commitment to us through a long, challenging winter for UK equity value strategies", and the AMC refund is intended "to show our gratitude to them".

He added: "Boutique asset managers have long been disadvantaged alongside their better known, better-marketed, bulge bracket cousins.

"However, we can see that the tide is turning as investors become increasingly aware of the performance premium gained by investing in well-aligned, single-strategy firms, that offer differentiated approaches and strict capacity limits."

"The risk/reward asymmetry in the value corner of the UK equity market is as attractive as we have ever seen it, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy decent businesses at bargain prices, supported by earnings upgrades.

"As a result, the fund's cash position, which falls as opportunities become more plentiful, had dropped from 41% on 31 January 2019 to 9% by 26 February 2021."

For the duration of the annual management charge rebate, the OCF of the GBP A share class will be capped at 40bps.

This figure will also fall as assets increase. Cape Wrath estimate that should the fund reach an AUM of £50m, this would correspond to an indicative OCF of approximately 12bps.