US-Iran truce eases inflation picture but markets to suffer 'hangover'

'Balancing act' for Fed and BoE

Michael Nelson
clock • 3 min read

A deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is "less about geopolitics and more about inflation”, but normal service is not expected to resume for some time, according to economists.

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