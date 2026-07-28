T. Rowe Price's Ritu Vohora: Selectivity matters in the next set

Different pace of play

clock • 4 min read

After spending an afternoon at Wimbledon earlier this month, watching the best tennis players adjust their tactics point by point, it struck me that today's market environment demands similar versatility.

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