Titan Private Wealth appoints Todd Cijunelis as investment director

Formerly of Brooks Macdonald

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Todd Cijunelis has left Brooks Macdonald to take up the role of investment director at Titan Private Wealth.

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